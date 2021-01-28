Want to own a piece of Phil Collins? His ex is auctioning off his stuff in Miami

Orianne Cevey and Phil Collins ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

For those of you who thought Phil Collins’ saga with his ex-wife Orianne Cevey was over, you’d be mistaken.

Despite the fact that the Genesis rocker got his $39.25 million Miami Beach mansion back from Cevey, who had been living there with her new husband Thomas Bates since the summer, things aren’t exactly going swimmingly.

As part of the ex couple’s 2008 divorce settlement, Collins reportedly paid Cevey $46.68 million, but apparently that wasn’t sufficient.

The jewelry designer, who recently moved to a $2 million spread in Fort Lauderdale with her new man (whom she married while still in a cohabiting relationship with the “Sussudio” singer), is auctioning off a number of her famous ex husband turned ex boyfriend’s items.

The online auction, set to go live Feb. 3, is being set up through Dania Beach based Kodner Galleries. Per the catalog, some of the British drummer’s possessions up for bid include a framed gold record of Led Zeppelin musician Robert Plant’s “The Principle of Moments.” Collins reportedly owns the 1983 record due to the fact it was released by his label, Es Paranza.

The bidding starts at $100; 10 percent of proceeds go to the Never Give Up Foundation, helping those with spinal cord injuries, but interestingly, not to the Little Dreams Foundation, which Cevey and Collins still run.

So what gives, Mrs. Bates? Why you selling Phil’s stuff?

An insider close to the situation told Page Six that the Swiss native needed to downsize.

“She is moving to a smaller home and getting rid of some of her clothing and jewelry that she no longer wears... Orianne found organizing the move very cathartic and went very Marie Kondo and got rid of a number of items that no longer sparked joy for her.”