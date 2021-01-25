After swimming with tigers, Larsa Pippen is now catching some major heat

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen can’t seem to stay away from controversy these days.

The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star recently faced criticism for stepping out with married Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley.

Now it’s something, something else.

After posting a picture last week with tigers at Doc Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, Pippen now has PETA on her back, TMZ first reported.

Next to the Instagram pics in some kind of pool cradling a huge cat, the onetime Bravolebrity asked her 2 million followers, “Would you like to go swimming with tigers?”

The animal rights organization sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture requesting an investigation into the wildlife preserve owned by Mahamayavi Bhagavan, one of the stars of the Netflix pandemic fave “Tiger King.”

The 50-acre property is home to more than 130 endangered animals from big cats to elephants with which you can also interact.

In the letter posted on the website, Debbie Metzler, PETA’s Associate Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement, says the jewelry designer is violating the Animal Welfare Act. Metzler called her photos “dangerous, direct contact stunts.”

The mother of four has yet to comment on the matter, but her post is still up so....she may not have any effs left to give.