Jake Paul keeps the maskless party going in Miami, despite the spike in COVID cases

Jake Paul

Jake Paul can’t stop the party.

The YouTube star turned amateur boxer spent most of his Sunday Funday on a yacht off Miami Beach with an, um, boatload of people, many of whom were barely wearing anything at all, including masks.

Paparazzi got pics of Paul and co., and Instagram stories were still lit up Monday morning with video of the Internet star’s adventures.

Paul was hanging out with fellow influencer Jon Marianek who shot footage of Paul atop the yacht, captioning the post “Captain Jake Sparrow.”

The 24 year old Ohio native, who gained fame with his wild comedic sketches and pranks along with his brother Logan, 25, looks to have relocated to South Florida from Los Angeles.

L.A. has been on tight lockdown since a surge in COVID-19 cases but appears to be opening back up slowly this week.

We’re not so much better off, Jake, FYI.

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 12,311 additional cases, bringing the state’s known total to 1,639,914. Also, 153 resident deaths were announced, and three new non-resident deaths. The total death count for the state is 25,561, the fourth highest in the country.

Despite the statistics, the tatted up bon vivant has been seen around town, most recently at Lisa and Lonnie Hochstein’s packed bash at their Star Island mansion last weekend. Miami Beach Code Compliance cited the reality couple for the “unreasonably loud, excessive, unnecessary or unusual noise.”

Paul also rang in his 24th birthday at Swan Miami last weekend, with a giant cake and sparklers, as per the Design District restaurant’s Stories and a Tweet captured by the @defnoodles society page.

*COVID PARTY ALERT* Jake Paul throws himself a birthday party to celebrate turning 24. Jake recently moved to Miami claiming there were too many parties and distractions in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/imQ9IXU78T — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 17, 2021

As for Paul’s antics amid a pandemic, the social media personality has often said he thinks that the coronavirus is “100 percent” fake news.

In a November interview with The Daily Beast, Paul famously said the disease was “the most detrimental thing to our society. COVID cases are at less than 1 percent, and I think the disease is a hoax.”