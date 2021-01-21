Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

Serena Williams sold her Palm Beach Gardens home. Here’s her next move

Serena Williams
Serena Williams Bryan Bedder Getty Images for Audemars Piguet

Onward and upward.

Serena Williams has sold her Palm Beach Gardens home for $2.7 million, The Real Deal first reported.

Michael Leibowitz of Leibowitz Realty Group reportedly represented the buyer and seller of the 5,685-square-foot, five-bedroom, five bath mansion that overlooks a canal. It had been listed for $2.9 million, Mansion Global reports, and sold in late December.

Built in 2015, the home’s new owner is unclear. But with the influx of celebrities who are fleeing Los Angeles and New York City, it could honestly be anyone.

Read Next

The tennis superstar, along with husband Alexis Ohanian and 3 year old daughter Alexis, have a new place to lay their heads when in South Florida. In fall of 2020, Williams bought St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina’s 10,000 square foot plus riverfront mansion in Jupiter for $8 million.

Records show Krypton LLC filed a notice of commencement in October to demolish the house, reports RD, so it’s unclear what the famous family will do with the place. But we are kinda sorta sure it will include a tennis court.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service