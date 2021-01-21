Serena Williams sold her Palm Beach Gardens home. Here’s her next move

Serena Williams Getty Images for Audemars Piguet

Onward and upward.

Serena Williams has sold her Palm Beach Gardens home for $2.7 million, The Real Deal first reported.

Michael Leibowitz of Leibowitz Realty Group reportedly represented the buyer and seller of the 5,685-square-foot, five-bedroom, five bath mansion that overlooks a canal. It had been listed for $2.9 million, Mansion Global reports, and sold in late December.

Built in 2015, the home’s new owner is unclear. But with the influx of celebrities who are fleeing Los Angeles and New York City, it could honestly be anyone.

The tennis superstar, along with husband Alexis Ohanian and 3 year old daughter Alexis, have a new place to lay their heads when in South Florida. In fall of 2020, Williams bought St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina’s 10,000 square foot plus riverfront mansion in Jupiter for $8 million.

Records show Krypton LLC filed a notice of commencement in October to demolish the house, reports RD, so it’s unclear what the famous family will do with the place. But we are kinda sorta sure it will include a tennis court.