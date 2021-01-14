Miami Herald Logo
Dwyane Wade just celebrated his birthday early at Miami’s buzziest new restaurant

Rick Ross, Marcus Samuelsson and Dwyane Wade at Red Rooster Overtown.
Rick Ross, Marcus Samuelsson and Dwyane Wade at Red Rooster Overtown.

Dwyane Wade got some early birthday love Wednesday night.

The retired Miami Heat star celebrated turning 39 a few days before his actual birthday, Jan. 17.

Wade was joined by 305 rap legend Rick Ross at celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s newest Miami hotspot, Red Rooster Overtown.

The small group was all tested for COVID prior to the dinner, an insider tells Miami.com, and they dined outside, adhering to CDC guidelines.

ross wade.PNG
Rick Ross, Marcus Samuelsson, Dwyane Wade

Among the comfort soul food eats were such signature items as sour orange pig ribs, Florida shrimp and grits and fried yard bird.

cake.jpg

The grub was naturally paired with bottles of the baller’s Wade Cellars wine, which was also the theme of his bday cake, which carried the legendary shooting guard’s old jersey number. Awww.

Following dinner, Samuelsson took Wade on a tour of the so called history wall, a space plastered with concert posters and newspaper articles highlighting one of Miami’s oldest neighborhoods.

“Thank you for expanding on our black history,” Wade wrote to Samuelsson on Instagram post-meal.

wade story.PNG
Wade Instagram Stories
