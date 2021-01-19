Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

‘Hey, Brickell!’ Look who just popped in to this Miami mall for a surprise visit

Jennifer López
Jennifer López Kevork Djansezian TNS

Sephora customers at Brickell City Centre got a bit of a shock on Sunday afternoon when someone super famous strolled in.

Yep: Jennifer Lopez was checking in on her inventory of JLo Beauty products at the store and even managed to sign a few boxes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

JLo wasn’t alone, as she rarely is. Joining her at BCC was fiance Alex Rodriguez, who posed with his bride to be, 51, in front of the poster in the window.

“JLo Beauty with my JLo Beauty,” wrote the 45 year old former Yankee.

Awww.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod)

On video posted to her Instagram you can see the star masked up, with pen in hand.

“Hey, Brickell!!! I just stopped by the @Sephora store at the @brickellcitycentre and signed a couple of @JLoBeauty boxes! First come first served.”

You can hear people in the background nervously laughing and someone even let out a squeal.

Read Next

Lopez ended the post with a mysterious message, saying, “You never know where I’ll pop up next!”

Actually, we do know where she’ll pop up next is Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, along with Lady Gaga, John Legend and others.

D.C. Sephora shoppers, be ready for JLo.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service