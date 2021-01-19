‘Hey, Brickell!’ Look who just popped in to this Miami mall for a surprise visit

Jennifer López TNS

Sephora customers at Brickell City Centre got a bit of a shock on Sunday afternoon when someone super famous strolled in.

Yep: Jennifer Lopez was checking in on her inventory of JLo Beauty products at the store and even managed to sign a few boxes.

JLo wasn’t alone, as she rarely is. Joining her at BCC was fiance Alex Rodriguez, who posed with his bride to be, 51, in front of the poster in the window.

“JLo Beauty with my JLo Beauty,” wrote the 45 year old former Yankee.

Awww.

On video posted to her Instagram you can see the star masked up, with pen in hand.

“Hey, Brickell!!! I just stopped by the @Sephora store at the @brickellcitycentre and signed a couple of @JLoBeauty boxes! First come first served.”

You can hear people in the background nervously laughing and someone even let out a squeal.

Lopez ended the post with a mysterious message, saying, “You never know where I’ll pop up next!”

Actually, we do know where she’ll pop up next is Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, along with Lady Gaga, John Legend and others.

D.C. Sephora shoppers, be ready for JLo.