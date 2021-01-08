Diddy’s son just ran into a bit of trouble on his jet ski, Miami Beach cops say

Diddy’s son, Justin Combs ran into a bit of trouble on his jetski in Miami Monday night, TMZ first reported.

Sean Combs’ son was apparently tootling around on Biscayne Bay on his personal watercraft with two friends. No one in the party was wearing a life vest and the watercraft got pulled over by Miami Beach PD Marine Patrol.

A MBPD spokesman confirmed to the Miami Herald that the younger Combs got both ticketed AND towed.

“The operator, Justin Combs, was with two passengers at the time of the stop. None of the occupants were wearing a personal flotation device which is a requirement by law. In Florida, it is also illegal to operate a personal watercraft after sunset. Multiple citations were issued to Mr. Combs. To ensure their safety, our officers assisted them back to land.”

TMZ said the Instagram model, who goes by the name Prince JDC, was headed to Star Island for some fun with two female pals.

Dad, aka Diddy, has also been in town. Last week, the music mogul handed out wads of cash to Overtown residents reeling from the pandemic.

The veteran rapper canceled his usually lavish New Year’s Eve party in the Magic City but threw a big (we hear, mostly maskless) bash for Justin who turned 27 on Dec. 30.