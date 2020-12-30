Diddy just made it rain in Overtown: Watch the rapper give out wads of cash to families

Diddy made it rain in a Miami neighborhood on a sunny Tuesday.

The rap mogul born Sean Combs handed out wads of cash to overjoyed residents who waited in line for hours outside the House of Wings in Overtown, at 1039 NW 3rd Avenue.

Combs stood among the masses, with a face shield and gloves, handing out $50 bills as well as gift cards and gift bags carrying essentials such as hygiene products.

More than 1,200 people showed to the event, organized by the hip hop legend and local philanthropist Michael Gardner (Headliner Market Group).

Combs smiled, shook hands and pounded his heart as residents took the money, and thanked the 51 year old music star profusely.

“Christmas is over and we want to spread a little love to provide disenfranchised families with a bit of relief,” said Combs’ eponymous foundation.

Diddy’s normally lavish New Year’s Eve party, sometimes held in Miami, was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.