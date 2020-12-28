Diddy just canceled his big New Year’s Eve bash. Not that you would have been invited

Sean Combs

Nope, not happening.

Sean Combs’ famed New Year’s Eve party is another victim of coronavirus.

The rap mogul announced on Monday the change in plans.

He shared a image of text to his over 17 million followers with the message:

“TO ALL MY FRIENDS: In efforts to keep everyone safe & Healthy unfortunately WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR!” the 51 year old wrote to his 18 million followers.

It’s unclear how many of the 18 million people who follow his account were invited in the first place, but we applaud his announcement.

“I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!” Diddy ended his Monday post.

The feeling is mutual.

In years past, Combs has thrown some major blowouts, usually in South Florida.

Last year’s bash was slightly more low key as the hip hop legend had recently lost the mother of three of his kids, his ex Kim Porter.

Combs drank a bunch of the vodka he owns, Ciroc; went jet skiing with DJ Khaled; and hung out with other famous pals like Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, and Meek Mill.

We can see why Combs is nixing a big party to ring in 2021. He caught some heat for throwing a birthday bash for himself in November at a mansion in Turks and Caicos, as barely any guests wore masks.