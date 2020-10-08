What happened to William Levy’s son? Actor thanks fans after teenager’s accident

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: William Levy attends People en Español 6th Annual Festival to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month - Day 2 on October 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Festival People en Español) Getty Images for Festival People

William Levy took to Instagram Wednesday to thank fans for their concern about his son Christopher whom he shares with actress Elizabeth Gutierrez.

The 14-year-old had an accident in Weston on Sunday, flipping over an electric golf cart and getting pinned underneath, Local 10 first reported. His two friends were ejected from the vehicle, and also hurt.

“May God heal Christopher and the other children completely and quickly,” wrote the Miami-based actor, 40. “With God everything is possible and he protects his servants who cry out to him.”

According to a police report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher suffered severe injuries to both knees and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. He apparently rounded a turn too quickly and the cart overturned.

People en Español reported on Saturday that Christopher, who attends a private school in Plantation, was going to have surgery on his legs.

The teenager’s two passengers, two girls aged 13 and 14, were transported to area hospitals via ambulance and listed as “trauma alerts.” Their conditions are currently unknown.

On Levy’s post, he added a picture of the boy playing baseball.

“Christopher is a child of Faith. We know that God was there with him and the other children and we have nothing but words of gratitude to God who never fails us!!” continued Levy in the post. “May He heal Christopher so that he can continue to be a shining light on the baseball field and in all areas of life.”

Elizabeth Gutierrez also wrote a tribute to her son, with an accent on faith.

“Thank you to all who without knowing us pray for our son Christopher as a family,” said the telenovela star. “With God everything is possible and he protects his servants who cry out to him.”

The Mexican native, 41, also posted a sweet video from when the teen was a baby in her arms.

“I love you, my beautiful boy, forever I’ll be by your side.”