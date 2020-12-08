Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

A woman peed right in front of Tyson Beckford on a street in Brickell. Do better, Miami

Tyson Beckford
Tyson Beckford Getty Images file

What is happening to Mary Brickell Village?

The outdoor shopping and dining destination has a pretty decent reputation for families and professionals.

But on Monday night, we saw a more South Beach-ish side to MBV, captured by one of Miami’s most famous residents.

On Tyson Beckford’s Instagram stories, you can see him watching a woman clearly urinating on the side of a grey sedan, with its door open.

The Calvin Harris remix of “How Deep is Your Love” is playing loudly in the background.

Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A friend filming the “Chocolate City” star, who looks in shock, says, “Of course I’m taking a video.”

Local lifestyle page @onlyindade was tagged and reposted for all of the county to see.

The quick clip sees the woman pull up her underwear then collapse, seemingly drunk, into the car parked in front of the Kelsey jewelry boutique. The family Italian restaurant North Italia is nearby.

Um, we haven’t seen this unfortunate type of activity before in that tony area, and we’re hoping our eyes aren’t pained like that again.

Read Next
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

But it’s 2020, so all bets are off — and even Kanye West urinated on social media so there’s that.

In all seriousness, though: Had a cop been nearby, the reveler could have been arrested and charged with indecent exposure under Florida law.

Read Next
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service