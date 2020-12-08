A woman peed right in front of Tyson Beckford on a street in Brickell. Do better, Miami

Tyson Beckford

What is happening to Mary Brickell Village?

The outdoor shopping and dining destination has a pretty decent reputation for families and professionals.

But on Monday night, we saw a more South Beach-ish side to MBV, captured by one of Miami’s most famous residents.

On Tyson Beckford’s Instagram stories, you can see him watching a woman clearly urinating on the side of a grey sedan, with its door open.

The Calvin Harris remix of “How Deep is Your Love” is playing loudly in the background.

A friend filming the “Chocolate City” star, who looks in shock, says, “Of course I’m taking a video.”

Local lifestyle page @onlyindade was tagged and reposted for all of the county to see.

The quick clip sees the woman pull up her underwear then collapse, seemingly drunk, into the car parked in front of the Kelsey jewelry boutique. The family Italian restaurant North Italia is nearby.

Um, we haven’t seen this unfortunate type of activity before in that tony area, and we’re hoping our eyes aren’t pained like that again.

But it’s 2020, so all bets are off — and even Kanye West urinated on social media so there’s that.

In all seriousness, though: Had a cop been nearby, the reveler could have been arrested and charged with indecent exposure under Florida law.