Time to upgrade: Nicky Jam is selling his Miami Beach mansion for $3.3 million

Nicky Jam knows that when you let go of one thing, it creates space for something even better. The “Travesuras”



singer has big plans, including a bigger residence than the spectacular one he already has on the exclusive Palm Island in Miami Beach.

Nicky Jam is selling the five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion on Palm Island for $ 3.3 million. The enclave is home to many other millionaires as it allows them to be close to the action at the Beach and downtown yet have privacy and security, thanks to the 24-hour police surveillance.

The pool area of Nicky Jam’s Miami Beach house.

The residence stands out for its modern style, with 10 foot tall sliding glass doors that can be fully opened and connect the spacious interior with the garden, pool and outdoor kitchen.

One of the most significant aspects of the house is the open layout, which allows you to see from the entrance to the patio. At the same time, it has two bedrooms with their respective bathrooms on the ground floor, which can be used as a gym or a music room. On the upper floor are the three main bedrooms, with large closets.

“It’s a great house to entertain because you can be in the kitchen and see everything from there,” said the listing agent, Tony Rodríguez Tellaheche, president and co-founder of Prestige Realty Group, which sells luxury properties.

Island luxury in Miami Beach

Jam, 39, bought the mansion in 2018 for $ 3.4 million. It was built by Sabal Development on a 7,200-square-foot lot. Because it is not a waterfront property the price more affordable in the range of luxury properties.

Residents of the mansion have private access to Palm Island Park, which is next to the bay and has tennis and basketball courts, a sport that is among the singer’s favorites.

Nicky Jam put it up for sale with another company for $ 3.5 million, but it didn’t sell. With the current economic conditions and stronger real estate market, the house is attracting a lot of attention from buyers, who are already visiting it, said Rodríguez Tellaheche.

Nick Rivera Caminero, the artist’s real name, was the first owner of house, which has remained practically new because of his frequent traveling, indicated Rodríguez Tellaheche, who is also looking for the artist’s next property.

Nicky Jam, of Puerto Rican and Dominican origin, has become one of the most important stars of reggaeton and trap, with a career that began in the 1990s and that includes multiple awards and film performances.

Nicky Jam and his wedding plans

On Valentine’s Day this year, Nicky Jam got engaged to model Cydney Moreau, a Louisiana native, in the courtyard of the Palm Island home, according to videos he shared on his social media.

“I hope we last until we are old,” said the singer then. “I am the happiest man in the world and no one is going to change that.”

As with other celebrities such as Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez, the pandemic has put the couple’s wedding plans on hold, which has been postponed so that their relatives can attend the ceremony.

“There are many people in each family who are at a delicate age who cannot take risks. There is no rush, love is not a wedding. Love is two hearts that love each other,” Jam told People en Español.

Jam will voice the cat in a new version of the Tom and Jerry cartoon, which is set for 2021. Another urban artist, Ozuna, also has a role in this.