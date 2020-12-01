Maskless in Miami: Pop stars Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes take a walk in the park

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

We are glad to see that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still together after this protracted lockdown.

We are especially glad because we get to watch their every move, being that they partially quarantined in Cabello’s hometown of Miami.

The musically inclined couple is often seen out and about, partaking in the summer protests, dressing up for Halloween and even just taking simple walks in the park.

Hold up.

Their latest stroll caught some negative attention when paparazzi caught them not adhering strictly to CDC guidelines.

While there is no mask mandate in the state of Florida (as Gov. Ron DeSantis made very clear on Monday), Miami-Dade County does require facial coverings, even in outdoor spaces.

Now if the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” singers were “engaged in strenuous activity” or organized sports, their exposed mugs, albeit pretty, wouldn’t be an issue, as per county regulations.

It is unclear where the park is, but we know Cabello’s family home is in Kendall. And that’s about as Miami-Dade as you get.

Nope, Cabello and Mendes are casually walking, he with a coffee cup, she carrying a flask. Both are in sandals (OK, flip flops and slides, respectively).

Not to be too Karen-ish here, but we don’t note a mask, gator or scarf of any nature, nothing hanging around the chin or neck.

We know you guys usually spend your time in Los Angeles, but we just wanted to be your friendly neighborhood COVID safety watcher.

We know they can do better.