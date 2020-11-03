Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

‘A Miami witch’: Check out Camila Cabello’s most awesome Halloween costume

Miami.com file

Camila Cabello is all about traditions.

On Monday, the day after Day of the Dead, Cabello posted her family’s ofrenda honoring those who have passed.

View this post on Instagram

dia de muertos.

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

El Día de Muertos is the quintessential Mexican holiday, but many Latin American countries celebrate the day as well.

The 23-year-old pop star came to the United States at the age of 6 from Cuba, where her mom is from; her father hails from Mexico.

Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween from us!!!!!! Belinda’s superpowers are in her Chancletas- the Latins know

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

As for Halloween, Cabello was hanging with her man, Shawn Mendes, also in the Magic City.

She dressed up in all black as “Belinda, the Latin witch,” complete with a power of super powerful chancletas. We so love this in the 305.

Her 22-year-old pop star bf dressed down, with blood streaks on his face.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween from us!!!!!! Belinda’s superpowers are in her Chancletas- the Latins know

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

“Me, but beat up, and a Miami witch. THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT IS NEVER CANCELED !!!!!!!!” the “Treat You Better” singer wrote.

You’re calling your lady a witch?! Could there be problems between these two?

Nah. Mendes added that Cabello wrote the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Me, but beat up, and a Miami witch. THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT IS NEVER CANCELED !!!!!!!! (caption by camila)

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service