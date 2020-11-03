‘A Miami witch’: Check out Camila Cabello’s most awesome Halloween costume

Camila Cabello is all about traditions.

On Monday, the day after Day of the Dead, Cabello posted her family’s ofrenda honoring those who have passed.

El Día de Muertos is the quintessential Mexican holiday, but many Latin American countries celebrate the day as well.

The 23-year-old pop star came to the United States at the age of 6 from Cuba, where her mom is from; her father hails from Mexico.

As for Halloween, Cabello was hanging with her man, Shawn Mendes, also in the Magic City.

She dressed up in all black as “Belinda, the Latin witch,” complete with a power of super powerful chancletas. We so love this in the 305.

Her 22-year-old pop star bf dressed down, with blood streaks on his face.

“Me, but beat up, and a Miami witch. THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT IS NEVER CANCELED !!!!!!!!” the “Treat You Better” singer wrote.

You’re calling your lady a witch?! Could there be problems between these two?

Nah. Mendes added that Cabello wrote the caption.