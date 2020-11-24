Miami Herald Logo
A Miami Beach lot that used to be owned by Pablo Escobar just sold. Here’s what we know

SOLD.

The waterfront property once inhabited by Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has sold for $10.95 million. Before the sale, the lot was owned by Chicken Kitchen founder Christian de Berdouare and his wife Jennifer Valoppi.

Escobar’s infamous pink house that once flourished on the lot was seized by the government in the ‘80s and demolished in 2016 by the local power couple.

“We want to close a very dark chapter in the history of Miami,” said Valoppi at the time. “[Escobar] killed so many people. We want to erase those memories and create something new and inspiring.”

The 30,000-square-foot lot on North Bay Road has 150 feet of water frontage with Instagram-worthy views of downtown. It’s also down the road from Phil Collins’ mansion, which is currently “under siege” by his ex wife, but that’s another story.

Responsible for the lot’s sale is ONE Sotheby’s Waterfront Team. The buyer is Jarrett Posner, founder of Denver based BMC Investments, as per public record. Not sure if the new owner, a Brown University grad, is a crime history buff, but we sure hope he does nice things with the place.

Escobar, aka “El Patrón,” bought the property in March 1980 for $762,500. The head of Medellin cartel was killed by military forces in Colombia in 1993.

