Want to live where Pablo Escobar did his dirty work? Have we got the spot for you

If you want to live a house that’s a real conversation starter, and have $15.9 million lying around, we have a suggestion.
The site of Pablo Escobar’s Miami Beach home is for sale.
The Colombian drug dealer’s four bedroom, coral pink house was razed three years ago, two years after it was bought by Chicken Kitchen titan Christian de Berdouare and his journalist-philanthropist wife Jennifer Valoppi.
“We want to close a very dark chapter in the history of Miami,” Valoppi told the Miami Herald before the demolition. “We want to erase those memories and create something new and inspiring.”
But nothing new was ever put in its place, though the owners have drawn up beautiful renderings of what could be at the property at 5860 North Bay Rd.
The 30,000 square foot vacant lot offers “impressive 150 feet of waterfront with downtown views,” according to a release from its listing agents, Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo with the Waterfront Team at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
Drug trafficker Escobar lived in South Florida in the 1980s.
Authorities believe the property was used as a hideout for the former Medellín Cartel head’s associates and to stash drugs.
According to Miami-Dade County public records, Escobar bought the mansion in 1980 for $762,500.
In 1987, U.S. authorities confiscated the property; an attorney bought the home from the U.S. government in 1990 for $915,000. In 2014, de Berdouare snatched it up for $9.65 million.
