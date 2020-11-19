Is Jimmy Butler dating this famous pop star? The Internet sure thinks so

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter of Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Oct. 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista. Getty Images

Are Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez the couple du jour?

Hold up.

We heard a rumor and if it’s true, it’s certainly juicy.

If it’s false, we can go back to doomscrolling about the presidential election, chilly weather and COVID vaccine.

We are not sure where news of this possible connection began to rumble, but Twitter seems the most likely spot.

A user with the handle @chrispiro11 and bio saying he is an “NBA insider,” seems to have put it out there first.

Jimmy butler and selena gomez weird couple man

Sources: Dude just trust me — Chris Piro (@Chrispiro11) November 14, 2020

“Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez. Weird couple man. Sources: Dude just trust me.”

The Twitterverse latched on quickly.

ok ok i know deuxmoi is very unreliable but i love this selena gomez jimmy butler rumor pic.twitter.com/ZGU1pqQBik — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) November 15, 2020

Another social media user @natashadye posted that the basketball star and “Bad Liar” singer were seen together at Lucien restaurant in NYC on what seemed like a “date.” This information came from private gossip Instagram page, Deux Moi.

Curious comments included:

“All these NBA trades/rumors happening and I’m trying to find out if Jimmy Butler is dating Selena Gomez.”

“I didn’t think 2020 could surprise me anymore, but I truly did not expect to open instagram and see a Jimmy Butler/Selena Gomez dating rumor.”

And for now indoor dining isn’t exactly romantic, it being the coronavirus era and all.

But with absolutely zero pics or video, we just can’t say for sure.

Gomez’s latest Insta is promoting her HBO cooking show; Butler was getting a haircut earlier this week.

Like we said, zero clues.

We can say we would be happy for these two. Both are single, young, successful and we are tired of reading about our other local couple, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who are just too cute and too happy together.