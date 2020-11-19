Miami Herald Logo
‘Hammer time’: ‘Watch a man casually swim next to a large shark off South Beach

A hammerhead shark
A hammerhead shark Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

Anyone who loves the ocean realizes we are just visitors.

So it should be no surprise to encounter wildlife and critters, from cute to not so cute.

But still spotting a large shark, despite it being where it lives, is a little unsettling.

Local drone operator Jason McIntosh managed to catch an amazing scene off South Beach Sunday afternoon.

On the videographer’s Instagram account, he captioned his quick clip “Hammer Time.”

McIntosh provided the soundtrack of 1990’s MC Hammer song “U Can’t Touch This.”

Talk about your close calls.

A man calmly on his back floats across the flat surface. A mere feet away a sizable hammerhead swims by.

The fish seems acutely aware of the human being on the surface; the swimmer, blissfully unaware.

At one point the man in black trunks drifts toward the big fish and literally almost taps its head with his foot.

The shark suddenly looks disinterested and ventures on its way.

According to WSVN, the chilling encounter occurred about 25 feet off shore on the beach between Fourth and Fifth Streets.

It’s probably best the bather did not realize the shark was there. Hammerheads are considered fairly harmless to humans, according to National Geographic, but due to their massive size and sharp, serrated teeth, are still potentially dangerous.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
