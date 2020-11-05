Fun’s over, for now: This Miami reality show just got shut down thanks to COVID

Talk about bad karma.

The entire production of Miami reality show “Family Karma” has been shut down, thanks to coronavirus.

All cast and crew from the reality show, about Indian American friends who like to work and play, must quarantine for two weeks after an unnamed person tested positive, the Miami Herald can confirm.

A source close to the production told the Miami Herald: “As part of ‘Family Karma’ regular testing protocol, an individual on the production tested positive for COVID-19. The set follows rigorous safety protocols including contract tracing. Out of an abundance of caution, the production is shutting down for two weeks.”

This latest case isn’t the series’ first brush with COVID-19.

Shortly after the March 8 premiere, one of the stars, Vishal Parvani, tested positive.

The real estate professional, who has a compromised immune system, said he was mainly asymptomatic despite a slight cough and recovered fairly quickly.

If you miss this crew, you can always livestream old episodes until all is back and up running again.

In August, Shari Levine, Bravo’s executive vice president of production, told Variety that all health and safety protocols were being followed for all the shows, including “Family Karma.”

“There has been a seamless quality to our shows, because we were able to keep going, and able to get them all on the air,” she said, citing smaller crews, personal protective equipment, social distancing and frequent testing.

As of Thursday, the virus has claimed more than 233,000 lives in the United States, with no set date for a vaccine.