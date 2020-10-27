Miami Herald Logo
Instagram star Gianluca Vacchi is officially on diaper duty. What’s the baby’s name?

Gianluca Vacchi attends Haute Living Celebrates J Balvin At Matador Room At The Miami Beach Edition With Buchanan’s Whisky
Gianluca Vacchi attends Haute Living Celebrates J Balvin At Matador Room At The Miami Beach Edition With Buchanan’s Whisky Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Gianluca Vacchi is officially a playboy no more.

The Italian magnate, 53, is officially on diaper duty.

On Tuesday, Vacchi announced the birth of his daughter with Sharon Fonseca, 25.

The night before, the couple posted an adorable TikTok while Fonseca was in labor. The mom to be was dancing in a hospital gown, Vacchi in PJs.

The millionaire, who has a $24.5 million mansion in Miami Beach, told his 18.1 million followers in May that he was expecting with his younger galpal.

Thank you so much for the love you gave us. We are very grateful to life for this beautiful gift️ Gracias por todo el cariño que compartieron con nosotros, estamos agradecidos con Dios por lo que estamos viviendo ️ Grazie a tutti per l’affetto dimostraci . Siamo grati alla vita per questo straordinario dono️ @sharfonseca #gvlifestyle

On the birth announcement via Instagram he wrote, “She is with us...Thanks God she is healthy and we are simply already loving her more than our lives.”

In The delivery room trying to help her to come out ...but i start thinking she doesn’t want to see me @sharfonseca ️

Name: Blu Jerusalema Vacchi.

We can’t wait to see the family of three out on the yacht. Pro tip: The calming water will be great for nap time.

The hard partying entrepreneur, who owns Italian motorhome manufacturer Società Europea Autocaravan, also has a teen daughter from a previous relationship.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
#ReadLocal

