Instagram star Gianluca Vacchi is officially on diaper duty. What’s the baby’s name?

Gianluca Vacchi is officially a playboy no more.

The Italian magnate, 53, is officially on diaper duty.

On Tuesday, Vacchi announced the birth of his daughter with Sharon Fonseca, 25.

The night before, the couple posted an adorable TikTok while Fonseca was in labor. The mom to be was dancing in a hospital gown, Vacchi in PJs.

The millionaire, who has a $24.5 million mansion in Miami Beach, told his 18.1 million followers in May that he was expecting with his younger galpal.

On the birth announcement via Instagram he wrote, “She is with us...Thanks God she is healthy and we are simply already loving her more than our lives.”

Name: Blu Jerusalema Vacchi.

We can’t wait to see the family of three out on the yacht. Pro tip: The calming water will be great for nap time.

The hard partying entrepreneur, who owns Italian motorhome manufacturer Società Europea Autocaravan, also has a teen daughter from a previous relationship.