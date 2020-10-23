Ariana Grande’s new video just dropped and now we think she should be president

Ariana Grande Invision/AP

President Ariana Grande? It has a nice ring to it.

The pop singer channels POTUS in her newly dropped video for “Positions.” The album of the same name is out Oct. 30, just a few days before Election Day. Coincidence? We think not. We are seriously thinking about writing her in, if just for her fashion sense alone. Hear that, Kanye?

The Boca Raton native plays the leader of the free world, doing presidenty things like holding a press conference, attending a big Cabinet meeting, walking dogs on the South Lawn and saluting service people.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All her staff is diverse, and mostly female; Grande’s glam outfits are Jackie O meets Melania.

In the artsy, 1960s-inspired video, you see real footage of the actual White House interspersed with a replica set. No sign of the actual president because we Floridians know how terribly busy Trump is.

“Heaven sent you to me,” she sings. “I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.”

Actually, we are fine your version of history, girl.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER