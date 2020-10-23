Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

Ariana Grande’s new video just dropped and now we think she should be president

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Evan Agostini Invision/AP

President Ariana Grande? It has a nice ring to it.

The pop singer channels POTUS in her newly dropped video for “Positions.” The album of the same name is out Oct. 30, just a few days before Election Day. Coincidence? We think not. We are seriously thinking about writing her in, if just for her fashion sense alone. Hear that, Kanye?

Read Next

The Boca Raton native plays the leader of the free world, doing presidenty things like holding a press conference, attending a big Cabinet meeting, walking dogs on the South Lawn and saluting service people.

Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All her staff is diverse, and mostly female; Grande’s glam outfits are Jackie O meets Melania.

In the artsy, 1960s-inspired video, you see real footage of the actual White House interspersed with a replica set. No sign of the actual president because we Floridians know how terribly busy Trump is.

“Heaven sent you to me,” she sings. “I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.”

Actually, we are fine your version of history, girl.

Read Next
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service