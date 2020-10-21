Miami Herald Logo
We look back at Kim Kardashian’s love affair with Miami on her 40th birthday

This is 40.

Kim Kardashian turned a big number on Wednesday and we had to give the reality star a shout-out.

For Wayback Wednesday, we look at some of the many times Kardashian has graced us with her celeb presence over the years.

While Kardashian lives in Los Angeles, she has often said she feels like Miami is her second home.

Club openings, sporting events, makeup launches -- you name it.

kardashian-sisters.jpg
Kourtney, Kim and Khloe at New Years Eve 2008 at Mansion hosted by Kim Kardashian. Photo Credit: A. Gilbert / PR Photos A. Gilbert / PR Photos A. Gilbert / PR Photos

The mom of three is a regular visitor to the Magic City even way back in the day when she was dating football star Reggie Bush. We’re talking throwback times, when she cameo-ed on her sisters’ 2010 show, “Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami,” which followed the goings-on at the family’s clothing store DASH in Miami Beach.

Her connections to Miami run deep: Two of her besties, Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban, are locals. Among her fave spots are David Grutman owned restaurants such as and Komodo, as well as Myles Chefetz’s Prime 112.

Plus, the socialite likes to promote, pose and party. Our town was so made for that.

We’ll never forget when she dressed up as Catwoman for a Halloween/bday bash in 2012 at LIV.

And though her milestone birthday is low key this year thanks to you-know-what, Kardashian has spent many a celebration here in pre-pandemic times.

DSC_2456.JPG
Oh, look, it’s Kelly Rowland, Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush on your average night at Prime 112. Miami Herald file World Red Eye

See you soon, girl. We hope. Because that means life is back to normalish again.

Need more Kim news? E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” marathon is running all day, followed by Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Special at 10 p.m.

kiminst
Celebrating at Komodo Friday night April 22, 2016 were from L-R: Isabela Rangel, Larsa Pippen, Kourtney Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Jason Binn Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
