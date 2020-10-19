Ayesha Curry quietly closed her South Florida restaurant. And she went ‘blond’

Ayesha Curry

We’ve all been locked up in our homes for months and months, it’s hard to blame a celebrity for wanting to change up his or her look.

Ayesha Curry did just that, and the Internet raked her over the proverbial online coals (rhymes with trolls).

On Sunday, the wife of basketball star Stephen Curry posted a quick video staring into the camera, her normally dark hair replaced with much lighter locks. The eyes were lighter, too. The NBA star is widely smiling next to her in what appears to be a car.

Many critics didn’t recognize the chef and thought thought the Golden State Warriors shooter was stepping out on her.

Her caption: “Mom goes blond (temporarily).”

Then came the peanut gallery onslaught (though the post had almost 15,000 likes by Monday afternoon).

The cookbook author’s famous hubby came to her defense: “You beautiful, baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently, ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you, boo boo.”

For the record, Curry, who closed her Aventura BBQ restaurant International Smoke, over the summer, did not dye her hair, and the new look wasn’t a wig. She explained to the haters that it was a “fun Instagram filter.”

Pro tip: Next time, maybe disable the comments?

As for International Smoke, in its place is Greek spot Ornos Estiatorio and Michael Mina is still on board.

But Ayesha, feel free to come back to South Florida, anytime. We are nice here and think you look awesome, with or without a filter.