Slain rapper XXXTentacion is dropping another album, new line of clothing

XXXTentacion’s legacy lives on.

The slain rapper’s second (and reportedly final) posthumous album, “Bad Vibes Forever,” drops Dec. 6; the title track is out now. Expect a playlist with big time collaborations like Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Blink-182 and others.

In a teaser for the new project, such artists as Billie Eilish, Craig Xen and Trippie Redd paid homage to XXX, who was gunned down in a robbery gone wrong June 18, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach. The Plantation native was only 20.

“I just see the impact that he had on people and the impact that he had on me, and I barely even knew him and that’s insane,” said Eilish. “He was like a beam of light and tried to do everything for other people. That was like the most selfless kid I’ve ever met in my life.”

The 25-song record, his fourth studio album, will include previously released singles such as “Royalty” and “Hearteater.”

XXX’s other posthumous album, “Skins,” dropped last December.

Besides new music, the local singer’s estate launched a nine-piece Bad Vibes Forever clothing collection at 1111 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach last weekend.

Before he was killed, XXX, born Jahseh D. Onfroy, was working on the urbanwear line, which includes hoodies, hats and tees. Many items feature illustrations by New York street artist, Hidji World. The collection is also available online at https://shopxxxtentacion.com.

