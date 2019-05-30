Enjoying ‘life to the fullest’: Watch Dwyane Wade double fist wine on Greek vacation

Dwyane Wade drinks wine on a yacht in Greece because he is living his best life. via Instagram

Since retiring last month, Dwyane Wade has been busy — enjoying himself.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

This past week or so, he and his wife Gabrielle Union have apparently been on a “working vacation,” while trying out Wade’s side career as a winemaker with his own brand, D Wade Cellars.

On Thursday, the basketball star posted a video of him on a yacht in Greece, doing a large amount of drinking. And by large, we mean he is literally double fisting alcohol.

In the quick clip, the 37 year old gulps down a glass of what appears to be white wine with his right hand, then another with his left hand. Then he grabs an entire bottle and guzzles from that.

Teddy Pendergrass’s “TKO” plays in the background.

“Market research. Gotta see what the competition is doing,” reads the caption. “When you left it all on the court you can enjoy your life to the fullest.”

This wine thing is not a new venture, but the NBA legend seems to be expanding the brand, which includes Wade and Three by Wade.

Back in 2014, Wade teamed up with Napa Valley’s Pahlmeyer family to start his own vino.





It’s not cheap. We’re talking in the courtside-tickets range.

For example, the 2016 Wade Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is priced on the website at a cool $215.

Sounds pretty damn good, though.

“Dark and brooding in the glass with a vivid ruby color, aromas of spice laden dark red fruits with an extra dimension coming from the French oak barrels where this wine was raised for 20 months,” says the description. “The palate is hedonistic but has a wonderful textural finesse with a long lingering finish.”

Hedonistic? Sounds about right.

Union also has a wine as well, but her Vanilla Puddin is friendlier on the budget. The actress’ bestselling chardonnay is just $16.

Most fans were loving Flash’s entertaining post, although others worried the 13-time All Star was turning into an “alcoholic.”

“My man really living his best life.”





“This man loving life.”





“This video needs to be a gif.”

AGREED.