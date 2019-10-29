J.Lo just dropped a few hints about her Super Bowl halftime show. Here’s what we know

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are slated to perform at the halftime show of the Super Bowl, to be held in Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium in February. Miami

For those excited to see Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at the halftime show during Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, information is starting to trickle in.

At the 2019 Governors Awards in L.A. on Sunday, Lopez gave some hints about the much anticipated musical match-up to TV’s “Extra.”

“I have been doing a lot of meetings about the Super Bowl, been prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together,” J.Lo told the entertainment program.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 50-year-old mega-entertainer also said that she and Shak have spoken a few times about the plan. It sounds as if they are working on their own individual acts and not the duet part yet.

“She’s putting her thing together,” Lopez said of the creative process. “I’m putting my thing together.”

The big question: Will Pitbull come up to the stage to join the ladies?

No such luck — Lopez didn’t go there.

Though the part time Miami resident said that she and the Colombian pop star are “thinking about who we want to join us on stage,” she also said they don’t even know if they “want that.”

“We’re still deciding what the set list is going to be. The main goal is to have fun out there.”

Sorry, Mr. 305. It all depends on the ladies, apparently.

Either way, we are confident this will be a spectacle to remember.

“We are super excited. We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody,” Lopez said. “We want to bring everybody together. That’s the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that’s what I think our main goal is.”