DJ Khaled threw his kid another birthday party that probably cost more than your wedding

DJ Khaled is not one for subtlety, so we would expect no less for his beloved son Asahd.

The “We the Best” rapper threw his little boy an epic third birthday party on Sunday, taking over the courtyard of AmericanAirlines Arena.

Throwing parties that benefit other people besides rich, local VIPs is kind of Khaled’s thing.

The guest list didn’t read like a Who’s Who of society: Khaled invited 300 families from disadvantaged communities to partake in the fun.

The Halloween-themed bash had a petting zoo with chickens, goats and a llama; a pumpkin patch; face painting station; bounce houses; a haunted corn maze; bumper car rides and a Southern food buffet from Khaled’s The Licking restaurant.

Younger guests also got to take advantage of all the heaps of candy, without having to go door to door and trick or treat.

Before the giant “Spider-Man” themed cake was cut, the hit-maker presented giant checks for $25,000 each to Urban Promise Miami and the Overtown Youth Center.

Khaled took the stage, carrying Asahd in his arms, saying that the event wasn’t just for his child but to bring attention to the mega-producer’s We the Best foundation, launched last year at Asahd’s carnival themed birthday party at Marlins Park.

“Our kids are our future,” said the 43 year old entertainer. “Not only do we celebrate his birthday we want to celebrate all the kids, the youth.”

Khaled then gave a shout-out to his heavily pregnant wife, Nicole Tuck. The couple is reportedly expecting another boy.

“Another one!” the music star joked, referencing his catchphrase. “I love you and couldn’t do any of this without you.”

The boy’s first birthday party was more of a low key affair, a jungle themed blowout at LIV nightclub hosted by Sean Combs.

Donations went to UNICEF.