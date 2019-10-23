News

Hey, Florida ‘Grease fans’: Dress up as your favorite character and meet the stars

Olivia Newton John and John Travolta became household names when Grease played in theaters everywhere in 1978.
What’s the word? “Grease” is always the word.

This is not a dream: “Grease” fans can sing along with their big screen idols in Florida, starting Dec. 13.

We’re of course talking about John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Travolta Instagrammed the happy news along with the poster pic of the two Hollywood legends, inviting fans to join the two for a “Meet ‘n’ Grease” Movie sing-a-long.

The stars of the 1978 cult classic will partake in a 5 p.m. VIP meet and greet as well as a Q&A for the audience after the 8 p.m. screening.

The three night event hits Coral Sky Amphitheatre near West Palm Beach on Dec. 13; MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Dec. 14 and Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on Dec. 15.

“Dress up, sing-a-long with the film, and join Olivia and I for a special Q&A,” reads the 65-year-old actor’s caption. “Hope to see you there!”

Newton-John and Travolta, aka Sandy and Danny, will also take part in a Q&A after the 8 p.m. movie.

The Australian singer/actress is currently dealing with a recurrence of breast cancer for the third time. In September, she told “CBS This Morning” that she was still loving life and doing OK.

“I’m lucky. I’m grateful. I have much to live for. And I intend to keep on living it.”

As for the “Grease” reunion, the 71-year-old said in a statement that she was “excited.”

“The film finds a new generation of fans each year and now 41 years later it will be great to have the chance to meet some of them in person!”

The musical “Grease,” a love story between the new girl and a rebel at a 1950s high school, was first performed in 1971 at a since closed nightclub in Chicago. It moved to Broadway the following year. By the time that it closed in 1980, the show’s 3,388-performance run was the longest in Broadway history before “A Chorus Line.”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 starting at $39. Livenation.

