‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Amara La Negra reveals a secret health battle

Amara La Negra is ready for her close up.
Amara La Negra is coming clean.

The “Insecure” singer told her 2 million followers on Instagram Tuesday that she had a “secret.”

“I used to hate my big thighs, my fat ass, my cellulite, my hips!” La Negra admitted. “I was bulimic for three years and hospitalized twice. I always wanted to be skinny and tall like the Victoria’s Secret models. It took me a long time to accept that this is my body!”

The 29 year old then goes on to advise people to learn to deal with the cards you were dealt.

“God does us all perfect in our own way! We are naturally never satisfied and we always want what someone else has but it don’t work like that. You are beautiful and amazing just the way you are! Remember that!!!”

At least we know her boyfriend EmJay loves her and her curves. On Instagram the bachata singer calls the reality star his “queen.”

