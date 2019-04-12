‘LHHM’ star Amara La Negra has a new boyfriend. But he’s someone she’s known a while

Amara La Negra is ready for her close up.

Amara La Negra has a new boyfriend.

“Love and Hip Hop: Miami’s” breakout star recently announced to her Instagram followers that she is dating someone new, but he is someone she actually has known a while.

La Negra posted a throwback picture of the two of them at a basketball game, sitting next to each other, but not closely.





The singer explains the “funny story.”

“This picture was taken in 2017 that’s when we met,” she wrote about EmJay, a rising bachata singer in Miami. He also happens to be her “LHHM” costar Shay Johnson’s brother.

Call it kismet, or fate (or a reality show setup), but this thing is on.

La Negra wrote to her followers that she didn’t even know Shay Johnson at the time of the paparazzi snap.

Sitting next to EmJay was “pure coincidence” because “there were no more seats available,” the singer added. “I always say that God has a funny way of working. It’s all about timing.”

Sounds like this guy’s a keeper.

In a followup Insta post, La Negra posted another pic of her man kissing her hand.

“There is Something about a Gentleman That gets me Weak!” La Negra gushed.





For all the haters, the Miami native wrote, “Don’t get Mad! I was Single Forever! Y’all had y’all chance to slide up in my DMs lol you late!)“

A new man isn’t La Negra’s only news: On Thursday, the 28 year old posted that her culinary minded mother is opening an empanada shop called Empanadalicious by Mami Ana in Miami. Follow it @empanadalicious