News
City Girls’ JT is free! The duo will celebrate her release from prison with new song
City Girls fans, it’s time to act up.
JT is home!
Yung Miami, one half of the City Girls duo, officially announced JT’s release from prison on Instagram late Tuesday afternoon.
“YOU BITCHES IN TROUBLE!! MY BITCH HOME,” the post read.
To celebrate, the group is dropping a new track entitled “First Day Out” Tuesday night at 10 p.m.
JT, born Jatavia Johnson, has been behind bars since June 25, 2018 after being convicted of identify theft. She was originally scheduled to be released in March 2020.
Comments