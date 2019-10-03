Enrique Iglesias just posted a video dancing with his daughter —and it’s beyond sweet

Enrique Iglesias

We just can’t with Enrique Iglesias right now.

His last two Instagram posts with his kids are giving us a serious case of the feels.

We know Iglesias is an amazing singer, performer, partner, etc.

What we did not realize is that he also seems like a great, doting dad to his twins with Anna Kournikova.

The famously private, Miami-based couple welcomed Lucy and Nicholas in December 2017, without anyone even realizing the former tennis player was pregnant. (Nicely played.)

Since they’ve become parents, we’ve gotten rare social media glimpses of the babies, and needless to say the toddlers are ridiculously cute.

Recently, Iglesias has been posting dad pics more often, which makes us happy. We especially loved the video of the singer dancing with Lucy, while stepping over her little frame. “The wheels of the bus go round and round, round and round,” plays in the background as the child giggles.

On Thursday, fans got a closeup view of little Nicholas with a side by side snap.

Like Lucy, the boy is a mini me of his famous mommy.

“I think he’s got my genes,” Iglesias joked along with the hashtag “#myrussianmeatball,” referring to Kournikova, who was born in Moscow.