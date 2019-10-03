Did you miss the cheap rates at that fancy Aventura water park? You still have a chance

SHARE COPY LINK

Fall may have started, but we’re still living that pool life in South Florida.

And Tidal Cove Waterpark continues to make that more affordable.

The waterpark at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa lowered its rates in September, offering day memberships for $50 Monday through Thursday. Normally a day membership is $75 Monday through Thursday and $105 Friday through Sunday.

Now, Tidal Cove is extending the offer through Oct. 31.

Like the weekend membership, the cheaper resort day membership includes access to the water park, âme Spa & Wellness Collective, Corsair Kitchen and Bar, Surf House, Freestyle, Starbucks and Bourbon Steak (you will have to pay for your food and coffee, though). There’s also a complimentary shuttle service to Aventura Mall, should you need to go on an emergency shopping spree.

Tidal Cove has seven water slides and a 4,000-square-foot kiddie pool with an aquatic play structure. Guests can also float down a Lazy River or try their skills on the FlowRider.

You can buy a resort day pass online at tidalcovemiami.com.