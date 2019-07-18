Jennifer Lopez wants to play the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami. Your move, NFL.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged Singer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez have been dating since 2016. The celebrities, who both run their own empires, are clearly crazy about each other. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Singer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez have been dating since 2016. The celebrities, who both run their own empires, are clearly crazy about each other.

Think Jennifer Lopez is a perfect match for Super Bowl LIV’s halftime show in Miami?

She does, too.

“Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami,” the 49-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight after a Monday night concert in NYC that was rescheduled after a massive blackout. “It’s a big deal but we’ll see. They make their own decisions over there.”

Hmm. Lopez does seem like an obvious choice, given the fact she is 1) amazing and 2) lives here part time with fiance Alex Rodriguez along with their adorbs blended family.

But of course, other superstars would fit the bill just fine, too.

Back in February, local Pitbull fan J.P. Gutierrez created a Change.Org petition to help persuade the National Football League to make the beloved rapper its featured performer.

“Pitbull is Mr. 305 and Mr. Worldwide. Pitbull needs to do the halftime show for Super Bowl 54 in Miami.,” Gutierrez wrote on his petition that received only half of its required 5,000 signatures to get a response from the NFL.

The 54th annual football extravaganza, which hits Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, is still without a name on the board.

Even if Lopez doesn’t get the coveted gig, she’ll bring her “It’s My Party” tour to the AmericanAirlines Arena July 25-27. The “El Anillo” singer turns 50 July 24 (yaaasss, queen) so be sure to wish her a happy birthday.