The IRS just came after Peter Thomas. What does that mean for his Miami Beach bar?

Peter Thomas

When one door closes, another ones opens, or so they say.

Last week, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star celebrated the grand opening of his Bar One in Miami Beach. This week, his Sports One Bar and Lounge in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down.

Thomas can thank a little company called the IRS.

Apparently Cynthia Thomas’ ex owes the Tax Man a whopping $237,000, TMZ first reported. It’s unclear how long the tax lien will last.

The filing obtained by the site says Sports One owes quarterly unemployment and payroll taxes dating back from December 2016 to December 2017.

The bar’s Instagram page says it is temporarily closed for renovations. Hmmm.

Thomas has not commented on the money matter.

But the 58-year-old entrepreneur, who owned several hot clubs in South Beach in the 1990s, did post a cryptic message on Instagram about haters in general. The location of the post says he is in Miami Beach.

“The same people who hate on you will eventually mimic you because they studied you so hard looking for flaws, they got inspired without knowing it.”

As far as Bar One is concerned, the sleek restaurant and lounge at 520 West Avenue, is still up and running.