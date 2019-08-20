This ‘Real Housewives’ star was a South Beach nightlife king. Now he’s got a new spot

He’s back.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Peter Thomas is opening another restaurant in South Florida.

Bar One Miami, located at 520 West Avenue inside the Bentley Bay Condominiums, already has an Instagram page so you can get a sneak peek.

“Bar ONE will cater to the roots of Miami with an island coastal vibe. The energy will be soulful and chic over looking water front views with also an exclusive yacht experience!” reads one post, which has pictures of the sleek, tropical waterside venue.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thomas, Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, is no stranger to SoBe nightlife.

In the mid ‘90s, the 58-year-old businessman owned and operated Savannah’s at 404 Washington Avenue, which he sold to China Grill, and is now Lobster Bar Sea Grille.

In 2000, he returned to the Magic City as a consultant for Krave and Static nightclubs. Thomas also went on to run the 5th Street Night Club turned BarCode Restaurant & Lounge, further up Washington Avenue.

They were widely known as celebrity and athlete magnets and attracted a young, professional crowd.

During his time here, his eponymous entertainment group also founded the How Can I Be Down hip-hop festival.

There was a soft opening for Bar ONE in January, with fellow “RHOA” cast members Nene and Gregg Leakes. So when can we expect the real thing?

A spokesperson told Miami.com the big day is Sept. 12.

Info: Bar ONE 520 West Ave., Suite 1, Miami Beach; baronemiamibeach.com.