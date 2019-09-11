Lizzo just got her ‘freak’ on with a milkshake in Tampa. Next stop, Miami.

Lizzo had quite the time in Tampa Tuesday.

The rapper was in town for a concert at the Yuengling Center last night, and stopped by a local bakery that made a special milkshake just for her. Because, well, Lizzo is a special lady.

Julie Curry, the owner of Bake ‘n Babes, told the Tampa Bay Business Journal the Fruity Pebbles-flavored “Freak Shake” was topped with a glittery cupcake, cotton candy, Lizzo shaped cookie, lollipop, sparkler and a fake (non-edible) microphone.

The Detroit-born artist apparently enjoyed it so much she posted a video of the mega treat on her Instagram.

“S/O to @bakenbabes for this 100% THAT B---H milkshake,” read the caption. “It definitely brought all the boys to the yard.”

“We did it y’all. Lizzo came to get her Freak Shake,” posted the bakery proudly.

Wonder if Lizzo (aka Melissa Viviane Jefferson) will be trying out any sweet shops when in town playing her sold-out gig at The Fillmore Miami Beach Wednesday night.

You know who can top this milkshake? Matt Kuscher’s Coconut Grove spot Vicky’s House Milkshake Bar. She can get the E.T. Goes to the Movies to Watch the Goonies, a milkshake with Milk Dud and buttered popcorn ice cream, chocolate frosting, caramel corn, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, Reese’s Pieces and mini Baby Ruth candy bar.

We’ll be watching her Insta habits closely.