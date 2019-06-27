‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ star Amara La Negra launches new Happy Place Donuts shop

Amara La Negra supporting her mother at the opening of Happy Place Donuts, where Mami Ana has her Empanadilicious empanadas for sale. Maddy Marr

Amara La Negra succeeded in making Miami a happier place on Thursday.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star supported her chef mother, Ana Maria Oleaga, at the grand opening of Happy Place Donuts Ocean Drive inside The Hotel Victor in Miami Beach. The new shop at the beachfront property is selling Oleaga’s other baby: Mami Ana’s Empanadalicious sweet empanadas.

Mami Ana’s Empanadalicious double chocolate empanadas at Happy Place Donuts Madeleine Marr

The $4.75 salty meets sweet treats come in various flavors including double chocolate, strawberry cheesecake and red velvet.

The colorfully decorative empanadas sit alongside a wide variety of doughnuts at the newly opened Happy Place Donuts, a sister to Sugar Factory’s Española Way patisserie which opened in May 2018.

The local performer posed with fans outside on the red carpet, and then proudly showed off the gooey goods.

“I’m so happy you guys are here,” said La Negra. “We have a little bit of everything.”

Also showing his support: Amara’s costar and boyfriend, fellow hip hopper Shay Johnson.

The 28 year old singer recently told iHeartRadio’s Enrique Santos that she was in “no rush” to get married.