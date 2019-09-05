Rick Ross finally answers all the questions we ever had about his health scares. Like, all of them

Rick Ross celebrates ‘Port of Miami’ album’s 10th anniversary Carol City rapper, Rick Ross, was joined by family, friends and entertainment insiders to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut studio album, “Port of Miami,” at the Treetop Ballroom at Jungle Island — with a sweet view of (you guessed it) t Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carol City rapper, Rick Ross, was joined by family, friends and entertainment insiders to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut studio album, “Port of Miami,” at the Treetop Ballroom at Jungle Island — with a sweet view of (you guessed it) t

Here’s your TMI dosage of the day: Rick Ross pooped his pants.

Before you cringe or nervously laugh in embarrassment, you need to know the context.

The legendary rapper was very ill, possibly near death.

In his new memoir “Hurricanes,” Ross talks frankly about this tumultuous life, in sickness and in health.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Carol City-raised music star is known almost as much for his massive weight fluctuations and drug abuse as for his classic songs.

“My life is really like a movie,” the ‘Hustlin’ singer told People as to why he decided to write the tell-all.

Even the most die-hard fans of The Boss might be shocked by some chapters.

In an excerpt provided to People, he goes into graphic detail about the seizure he experienced on March 1, 2018, at his Davie mansion, while in bed with a mystery woman (let’s pretend it was his girlfriend/baby mama Briana Camille).

Besides alcohol, the 43-year-old former correctional officer admits to using large amounts of codeine, which led to frequent seizures. Last year’s episode was likely the most dangerous, as he later was diagnosed with pneumonia and had to stay in the hospital for four days.

The book goes into details of that fateful day, when he was suffering from a bad cold.

After self-medicating for hours with DayQuil and Vicks VapoRub, he had a seizure in bed.

“I didn’t come out of it the way I usually do,” reads the excerpt in People. “My breathing was all f—ed up.” He then began foaming at the mouth and defecated on himself.

Amazingly, Ross was able to get out of bed and into the shower, but began coughing up blood. That’s when two members of his entourage took him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he was diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia.

“Something had gotten into my lungs while I was having the seizure and caused an in­fection. I was sedated and hooked up to a breathing machine.”

Ross also provides intel about another hospitalization for something similar shortly after the pooping incident.

That “serious” health scare happened in April, soon after he had taken a plea deal for allegedly holding a groundskeeper hostage at his home in Atlanta.

Ross says he traveled abroad, performing in such countries as Kenya. On the flight home to Miami, he had yet another seizure and ended up back at Memorial Regional Hos­pital, where they flushed the his lungs and gave him “a bunch of antibiotics.”

Phew. All caught up yet? Amazingly, after that incredible turmoil, Ross seems in pretty good shape these days, recently releasing “Port of Miami II,” and doing a cameo for “Coming to America 2” (the movie was partially set at his Atlanta manse).

If you want more drama and to feel better about the state of your life (and health), “Hurricanes” is currently on Amazon for $14.59. Books & Books is hosting an author event with Rick Ross where he will discuss the book Sept. 9 .

Details: Rick Ross “Hurricanes,” 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at Chapman Conference Center, Building 3, 2nd Floor, Room 3210; 300 NE Second Ave., www.miamibookfair.com