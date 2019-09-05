The ‘Bad Boys for Life’ trailer is out — and it’s more Miami than we ever imagined.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Columbia’s Bad Boys II which came out in 2003. And was filmed in Miami. Photo © Copyright Columbia Pictures

The “Bad Boys for Life” trailer is out and as locals, we’re pumped.

This action-packed buddy cop comedy was shot in and around Miami earlier this year.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as as partners Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively.

The threequel’s plot: Marcus wants to retire, Mike wants to keep the party going, and manages to drag his old pal in for a final job, taking down a drug kingpin.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The trailer opens with each star looking at each other in front of our gorgeous skyline, saying, “One last time.” (Depending how well this “BB” does at the box office, we’re not sure.)

There are a ton of other Magic City spots featured and you’ll feel like a tourist picking them out scene by scene.

Brickell City Centre plays a large role: In the start of the trailer, Smith emerges from a sleek sports car right in front. Lawrence gets out from the passenger side and smacks the door into a fire hydrant.

“You can get it buffed out,” says Lawrence sheepishly.

“You can get it buffed out,” snaps Smith.

Later, the men also literally drive a car through the downtown shopping center, careening past luxury stores.

“We’re driving through a mall!” screams Lawrence, who then holds his badge and yells to passersby, “We’re not just black, we’re cops, too! We’ll pull each other over later!”

A general theme throughout: Cursing, crude banter, guns, fist fights, fast cars, partying in the club (is that LIV?), loud music and explosions.

The MacArthur Causeway even gets partially blown up at one point (now we now why the two lanes were shut down back in April).

In other words: It’s so Miami. Want to know how much? DJ Khaled even has a role.

Looks for the flick in theaters Jan. 17, 2020.