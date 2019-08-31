So, where’s Jim Cantore? Good question, Dorian watchers, because he may be on the move

Have you seen this man? If so run for your life.

Like it or not, Florida, he’s here.

We’re talking about Jim Cantore, the weather channel personality often jokingly (or not) referred to as the Angel of Death (when others evacuate, he swoops in).

Ever since the 55 year old weatherman flew in to Palm Beach International on Friday, social media users have been tracking him as hard as he is tracking Dorian.

That evening Cantore was seen dining at waterfront seafood eatery Stuart Boathouse. The casual restaurant also boasted on Facebook that he was producing a segment from their “back yard” in the rain.

On Saturday morning, Cantore did the selfie thing with a bunch of fans in downtown Stuart, reports TCPalm.

The Connecticut native seems cautiously optimistic about Dorian’s path, which continued to shift away from Florida.

Cantore told locals there he hadn’t been assigned a new area yet. Though Dorian seems to be favoring the Carolinas right now.

“I think everybody’s pretty happy that we’re potentially missing this,” he said, according to the TC Palm story. “I mean it’s not out of the woods yet, but we’re looking a lot better off than we certainly were yesterday at this time.”

Maybe he’ll just go back home to Atlanta where he belongs? We’re actually thinking north.

It’s up to Dorian, now.

Until the next one, Jim.

You would have loved South Beach.