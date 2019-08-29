It’s on: Jim Cantore will be ‘on the ground’ in Florida, Weather Channel confirms

Dorian to make landfall as major hurricane Labor Day weekend Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week.

Done deal.

Confirmed.

It’s official.

The Weather Channel confirmed that its star meteorologist, Jim Cantore, is on his way to Florida to cover Hurricane Dorian. The storm is set to make landfall as a category 4 over the Labor Day weekend.

A WTC spokesperson said he will be “on the ground” Friday, but did not give an exact location.

Should his presence make us nervous? Yeah, maybe a little.

Because when others evacuate, that’s the Weather Channel’s meteorologist’s cue to swoop in.

The 55 year old adventurer has been on the scene at almost major storm over the last three decades, so why stop now?

Cantore has put his butt on the line time and time again, braving the hellish elements, to bring you, the terrified viewer, crucial updates.

The Connecticut native is “the weather authority viewers turn to when the forecast turns dire,” reads his employee bio. Nothing but mad respect.

Key messages from @NHC_Atlantic advisory.

Please read. NHC forecasting a 130mph hurricane at landfall. pic.twitter.com/2iqxQAG9rO — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 29, 2019

We are intently gazing at his Twitter feed for any clues to his whereabouts. In the early afternoon Thursday, Atlanta-based Cantore only posted the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

“There is an increasing likelihood of life threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast,” the advisory reads in his Tweet. “Residents should have their hurricane plans in place.”

Welp, OK. We need to brave Publix first.

The last time the weather celebrity covered a major hurricane was Irma, in September 2017. And we all know how that worked out.

Anyone have any water bottles to spare?