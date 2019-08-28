Shawn Mendes just did the most awesome thing ever for a sick superfan in Miami

Shawn Mendes recibió la estatuilla al artista favorito contemporáneo para hacer un pleno Invision/AP

Shawn Mendes is making headlines for his hot, new romance with Camila Cabello, but he’s also doing really awesome things behind the scenes.

While in town last month, the “Mercy” singer learned about a local teen named Giovanna Santos whose dreams of attending his concert were crushed when she fell gravely ill and could not attend.

The 16 year old, who is currently awaiting a heart transplant, got some good news, however.

From her hospital bed she made a video for him requesting that he come visit her while he was in town.

With the help of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, the girl’s video made it to Shawn and while his schedule didn’t permit him to actually come to the facility, he was able to FaceTime with her.

The two chatted and made a pact to meet at a future concert in Brazil.

The hospital posted the video on its Facebook page with the caption: “Thank you Shawn Mendes for sharing your time with Giovanna. We are so happy to be a part of moments like these.”

Awwww. Now we see why Camila loves him so much.