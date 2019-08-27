Want to know where to find the ‘sugar daddies’ in Miami? Take a look at this ‘heat map’

Downtown Miami has tons of ‘sugar daddies.’ cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com

What’s the opposite of Florida Man?

A Florida sugar daddy comes close.

You know, a rich, older gentleman who lavishes gifts, monetary and otherwise, on a young, usually super hot woman in return for her companionship, or (let’s face it) sex.

Florida is full of these gentleman. No, really, absolutely full.

How we know this: A dating site made just for them called Seeking Arrangements, aka Seeking.com, released a report with the largest concentrations of these folks, based on membership data.

The site, with more than 20 million members worldwide, even posted a so-called heat map, showing where sugar daddies (and mommies for that matter) flock.

“Successful men and women who know what they want,” reads the website. “They’re driven, and enjoy attractive company by their side. Money isn’t an issue, thus they are generous when it comes to supporting a sugar baby.”

Where is the highest concentration in the state? You guessed it: Miami.

Yes, indeed: The Magic City is home to over 1,300 members.

But where, exactly?

Let’s break it down geographically, shall we? The majority are in downtown Miami, with 312 people with money to burn on their temporary significant others. South Beach comes in a close second, with 310, then Little Havana, with 140.

More members are scattered about such areas as the Design District (88), Flagami (78) and the Grove (76).

Isn’t it romantic?

For the full list, go to www.seeking.com/sugar-dating-heat-map.

And if you’re looking to be a sugar baby, now you know where to go.