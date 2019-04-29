Happy hour is life in downtown Miami and Brickell. Here are some of our favorites

Bartenders Rozano Johnson and Juana Pineda serve up cocktails at the Aperitivo Bar located on the second level of Brickell City Centre’s La Centrale. emichot@miamiherald.com

After a long day’s work, you deserve a little sip of something. If you are in Brickell or downtown Miami and you are in need of some adult beverages, these are some spots that offer up happy hour deals that will make you smile.

American Social

MIAMI, FL - March 7, 2015 - People enjoying themselves at American Social a sports bar and restaurant near Brickell Ave and the Miami River. Gaston De Cardenas Gaston De Cardenas

Pretty waterfront views come with big deals during AMSO’s happy hour, which runs weekdays from 4-8 p.m. We’re talking 50 percent off select liquors, beers and wines, discounted handcrafted cocktails, and $6 select apps like pretzel bites and goat cheese croquettes.

690 SW 1st Ct., Miami; www.americansocialbar.com/brickell

Komodo

This pan-Asian hot spot in Brickell offers $9 cocktails and apps during its Lucky 9 happy hour weekdays from 4-7 p.m. If you visit on a Friday, you’ll also enjoy beats by a DJ all night on the outdoor terrace.

801 Brickell Ave., Miami; www.komodomiami.com

Boulud Sud Miami

At Boulud Sud, find wines from all over the world, even some unexpected places. Claudia Uribe Touri

Craving a Mediterranean kind of night? Head to Boulud Sud for $8 wines by the glass off a head-spinning wine list, $9 signature cocktails, $6 Frose and more. You can also snack on $5 bar bites by Chef Clark Bowen — think stuffed dates, tortilla Española, smoked mozzarella and more. It all goes down Monday-Friday from 5-8 p.m.

255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; www.bouludsud.com

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Lobster dinner at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Miami.

Wolfgang Zwiener’s upscale meatery serves up $8 bar bites and cocktails weekdays from 4-7 p.m. and weekends from 5-7 p.m.

315 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.wolfgangsteakhouse.net/miami

Toro Toro

The Toro Toro Ahumado Ricardo Mejia

This go-to in the InterContinental Hotel offers a half price happy hour from 4-7 p.m. every day. Drink specials include $5 draft beers, $6 house wines and $7 well liquors. And on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. until close you’ll enjoy $5 margaritas, $5 beers and two-for-$5 tacos.

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; www.torotoromiami.com

La Centrale

Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Every Brickellite’s favorite food hall hosts an unbeatable $5 happy hour menu from 5-8 p.m. every day. It includes sips like mojitos and Aperol spritz, a daily rotating focaccia, and more. Here’s a pro-tip: you can also order from any of La Centrale’s restaurants if you’re sitting at the Aperitivo Bar.

601 S Miami Ave., Miami; www.lacentralemiami.com

Graziano’s Brickell

One of Miami’s most popular Argentine steakhouses, this local legend treats guests to 50 percent off bottles of wine and $2 off small bar bites, plus 2-for-1 draft beers and house liquor during a weekday happy hour from 5-9 p.m.

177 SW 7th St. Miami; www.grazianosgroup.com

Quinto la Huella

The dining room at EAST, Miami’s Quinto La Huella restaurant

Every weekday from 5-8 p.m. is happy hour at Quinto La Huella. Enjoy $10 cocktails, $8 wines and $5 beers at this Uruguayan-inspired restaurant. And on Mondays from 5-8 p.m., ladies get to sip on complimentary rose all night long.

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; www.quintolahuella.com