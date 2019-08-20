The season 3 trailer for ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ stars Miami Beach in all its retro glory

Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Nicole Rivelli/Amazon via AP

You waited and now it’s here.

A trailer for season 3 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Why locals need to watch this, like, RIGHT NOW: Many scenes from Emmy award-winning Amazon series were shot RIGHT HERE.

The plot this season: The aspiring comic leaves the Catskills to try her new stand-up act in 1950s Magic City.

The clip starts out with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) in all her MiamI Beach glory, strutting through the iconic Fontainebleau lobby in a fabulously floral outfit.

Peppered throughout, you’ll notice the hotel’s famed pool, ballroom as well as other interiors of the Collins Avenue stalwart, a fave of Frank Sinatra.

In one scene, Midge tries out her brand of comedy at the intimate Faena Theater at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, so retro glam.

We absolutely cannot wait for Season 3, streaming on Amazon Prime Dec. 6.