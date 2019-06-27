News
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star Rachel Brosnahan was seen on set in Miami Beach
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 2 (Official Trailer)
Rachel Brosnahan is getting a taste of the Miami heat.
Not the basketball team — the weather.
The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star was snapped by paps Tuesday at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, dressed as the title character, aka Midge, the Daily Mail reported.
The 28-year-old actress wore a 1950s getup, a floral dress which included a cape, and large, retro sunhat.
Daytime temperatures hovered in the low 90s but Brosnahan looked fresh and frizz free on the set.
Carefree, too.
Maybe because the award-winning star of Amazon’s breakout series — about a 1950s housewife trying her hand at standup comedy — just signed a lucrative, first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Deadline reports the Wisconsin native will develop a variety of TV shows with her Scrap Paper Pictures, to be seen in over 200 countries.
The deal also means more moola: The media outlet also reports that Brosnahan will get $300,000 an episode for the upcoming third season she is currently shooting, as well as a piece of “Mrs. Maisel’s” backend.
Nope, we don’t worry at all about Brosnahan. She’s also a spokeswoman for for skincare brand Cetaphil.
May we suggest a sunblock next?
Comments