How much do we love beer? Florida is one of the top craft beer makers in the country

By now, you know craft beer is a thing. If you don’t drink it yourself, surely a bearded young person has told you all about it.

And Florida is one of the top producers in the country.

No, really. In an article about the rise of craft beer, Alcohol.org reports that of all 50 states, Florida is no. 5 in craft beer production, cranking out 1,373,558 barrels of craft beer each year.

The top state is Pennsylvania, which produces 3,719,475 gallons, followed by California, Colorado and Ohio. The states that produce the least amount of craft beer? North and South Dakota. Not surprising when you factor in that a grand total of 47 people live there.

Alcohol.org crunched data from the Brewers Association on craft beer production to get these results. The study doesn’t take into consideration that many craft breweries have been bought by bigger national interests (right now, J Wakefield Brewing is the only Wynwood brewery to remain independent).

This isn’t the first time someone has proclaimed part of Florida a craft beer mecca. Dutch startup Scanmovers proclaimed Miami one of the best places in the world to drink craft beer. We don’t know if this is true, but we choose to believe it, because you can’t throw a handful of hops without hitting a brewery.