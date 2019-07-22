David Beckham in Miami on family vacation, toured condo, finalizing Inter Miami deals

Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham on bringing in big-name players David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players.

David Beckham and his family are vacationing in Miami, and spent the weekend boating and at Tidal Cove water park in Aventura.

They also were spotted touring the new, luxurious 62-story One Thousand Museum residential tower in downtown, fueling rumors that the Beckhams are shopping for a part-time home as the soccer icon’s Inter Miami team gets ready to kick off in March 2020.

The building, designed by the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, features spectacular bayside views and includes a private helipad, rooftop pool, theater and gym, and is across Biscayne Blvd. from Museum Park, one of the initial waterfront sites Beckham wanted for his team’s soccer stadium. Residences range from half-floor units to a two-story penthouse, and are going for $5.8 million to $50 million.

“So much fun with the kids at Tidal Cove. MIAMI BABY!” Beckham posted on InstaGram, along with a photo of himself shooting down a giant waterslide with 8-year-old daughter, Harper. He also posted photos of himself and his sons, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 14, fishing and boating along a pod of dolphins; photos of the boys at the water park; and videos of the family singing in the car and him taking dance lessons from singer and close friend Marc Anthony.

In between the family fun, Beckham has team business to tend to, as Inter Miami is in negotiations with a half dozen players and expected to sign the first player as early as this week, according to the team’s Sporting Director Paul McDonough. News reports from Argentina say 19-year-old Estudiantes midfielder Matias Pellegrini flew to Miami on Sunday for a few days to finalize his contract with Inter Miami and undergo a physical exam.

Pellegrini, a rising star who would cost close to $10 million, would stay with his club until the end of the year and report to Inter Miami sometime between January and March 2020 to start the Major League Soccer season.

Another young Argentine player in talks with the team is 19-year-old Banfield forward Julian Carranza.

“We are in contract negotiations with up to six or seven players, heavily involved in that right now,” McDonough told the Herald last week. “We will have announcements coming soon. We’re close. We’d like to have between four and eight players signed by September.”

Among the high-profile players who have been linked to Inter Miami: Luis Suarez, Hector Moreno, Radamel Falcao, James, Rodriguez, and, most recently, Gareth Bale, who is not expected to remain at Real Madrid.