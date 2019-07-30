J.Lo had the birthday bash of the century. ARod got a hangover and store-bought cake

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez just had legit a birthday party fit for the queen she is.

JLo turned 50 on July 24, and her friends and family gathered at the Estefans’ Star Island mansion for a fabulous blowout last Wednesday. She had a gorgeous gold Divine Delicacies cake; gallons of Moet champagne; a fireworks display; gold flaked Mojo Donuts; and gourmet food by Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Her famous fiance Alex Rodriguez had gifted her a Porsche earlier in the day.

Unbelievably, the actress-singer performed less than 24 hours later at AmericanAirlines Arena, one of three shows to close out her “It’s My Party” tour.

The fact that JLo partied her famous booty off with few, if any lingering aftereffects was not lost on Rodriguez, who turned 44 just thee days later.

The “Shark Tank” star joked in an Instagram video on Friday that he was still hurting.

“I couldn’t get out of my bed,” he complained to his followers. “I’ve iced. I’ve done cryo. I got stretched. I got a massage. Steam. Sauna. I’ve been drinking coffee all day. I’m a mess. [JLo] went out there and destroyed it in Miami. Killed it, like if she slept 10 hours. Am I the only one that can’t recover anymore? Does it suck to get old or what?”

Not surprisingly, the former New York Yankees third baseman seems to have celebrated in much lower key style a few hours after he posted the vid. As per Instagram (naturally), Lopez threw him a gathering with pals at his Coral Gables home that included a giant Yankees pinstripes cake.

Instead of taking the weekend off, on Sunday, ARod worked the ESPN broadcasting booth for “Sunday Night Baseball.” In the middle of the show, he was surprised by his famous bride-to-be and his two daughters. They brought a white rectangular cake that simply read “Happy Birthday.”

Reporters in the booth Tweeted that the super plain cake, which looked store bought, went untouched. Its plastic covering was strewn aside, along with some paper plates.

Breaking. Nobody actually had any A-Rod birthday cake. They left it behind. pic.twitter.com/2xQL6l6OT7 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 29, 2019

“Breaking. Nobody actually had any A-Rod birthday cake. They left it behind,” wrote Boston Globe MLB writer, along with a picture of the inconspicuous dessert.

Commenters couldn’t resist taking a few digs.

“Looks like a cheap store bought cake - for two multimillionaires.”

“I mean, they didn’t even put his name on it. How last minute was this celebration?”

“Literally looks like they went to the nearest local grocery midway thru the game like ‘S--t, forgot it’s Alex’s birthday....hey you, here’s a 20, go get a cake.”

The sports writers reportedly later dug in, so all was not lost.